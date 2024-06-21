Papi Churro cart | Food Truck Friday

It's a food cart sure to make everyone, including the Papi Churros of the world, very sweet and happy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This food cart is one the owner says will make everyone, including the Papi Churros of the world, very happy and sweet.

It is called Papi Churro food cart. Owner Joshua Parraz says his churros are rounded out and come in all sorts of varieties: Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, chocolate, vanilla. Parraz even started making them with ice cream.

Parraz grew up eating churros but felt like Albuquerque didn’t have churros around. He felt like the Duke City was the best place to start.

He says he’s been right about that.

“It’s been amazing. Albuquerque has been amazing. They support small businesses very well. All the local parks have invited me to come sell my churros. My catering has picked up a bunch. It’s been taking off, everything’s been taking off. I’m ecstatic with where I’m at,” Parraz said. “For people from Spain, they say it reminds them of home.”

Parraz works on weekends. He is usually at the Railyards Market. After he wrapped up with us, he was on his way to Albuquerque Civic Plaza to post up for lunchtime. You can get in touch with him on his Instagram page or by emailing him at papichurroabq@gmail.com.

You’re probably ecstatic to see what we’re talking about – so click the video above to see the full Food Truck Friday segment.

See more Food Truck Friday segments by clicking here.