Passing on the tradition of tin art in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Tin art has been a long tradition throughout New Mexico. In fact, it’s existed since the 15th century when the Spanish brought it over.

KOB 4 introduces you to an artist who wants to make sure that tradition carries on for generations to come.

“You can make anything out of it, just a piece of metal, bend it and put it together,” said Tom Lujan, a tin artist.

For many families, the beloved tradition has been passed down from parents to children and beyond.

“I’m second generation, and my grandson is learning it now, and he’s third generation,” said Lujan.

Lujan has been creating tin art his whole life, but for the past 15 years, he’s dedicated his retirement to his hobby.

Lujan came out to Albuquerque’s third annual Ageless Artisan Craft Fair to sell his work, but he doesn’t necessarily keep the profit.

“Really, the only thing I use the money for, to buy more supplies,” Lujan said.

He also shared the event gives him a space to meet new people. Something, Esperanza Molina with the city strives for.

“The reason we created it is so that all of our seniors had a place for them to sell their artwork that they make at our centers,” said Esperanza Molina, a center supervisor for the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center. “And it’s a great opportunity for them to be able to share their stories or share their talents that they have.”

Lujan has made it his goal to teach not only his grandson, but his community how to create tin art with weekly classes at the Barelas Senior Center and South Valley Multigenerational Center.

“Really the only thing you need right to start off with, is a nail, a hammer, shears,” said Lujan. “I really enjoy helping people learn it. And I like to make big pieces. I usually make big crosses or big mirrors.”

He especially loves teaching younger generations to make sure the tradition carries on.

“They can keep up the tradition, I don’t want it fading away. Just like a lot of things that do fade away as you get older,” Lujan said.

According to Lujan, tin art can come from anywhere.

“After you finish your soup, you can cut it up and make something out of an ornament or whatever,” said Lujan. “Make it into a piece of art.”