Pay It 4ward: Boxing skills coach thanked for helping members fight Parkinson’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For many diagnosed with Parkinson’s, it can feel like their world is ending. But there’s a local gym that teaches people to keep fighting no matter what.

“You know, Parkinson’s doesn’t just attack one part of the body. It attacks the brain and all the muscles attached to the brain,” said Richard Meth, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Meth knows firsthand, having battled the disease for two decades, with everything it’s thrown his way.

“Some of it’s trying to help us with our strength, with our balance, with our coordination, with our brain,” said Meth.

His rock through it all has been Albuquerque’s Rock Steady Boxing Gym, started by boxing skills coach Patrick Strosnider.

“Patrick is the one who’s stuck by this program, even with the pandemic closing us down,” Meth said.

It’s time dedicated to the idea that movement is medicine that Strosnider teaches is the key to fighting back against Parkinson’s.

“It’s very competitive here, and I know that my husband appreciates all of the people participating here and trying to do their best to focused, balanced,” said Rebecca Vigil, a caregiver for Strosnider.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

