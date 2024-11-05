Pay It 4ward: Crossing guard thanked for brightening people’s day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A smile and a simple good morning can make all the difference in the world. A local woman proves that, while she works to keep children safe at a local elementary school.

“You want to treat people the same way that you would want them to treat you. So why not with a smile and a good morning?” said Mary Lebane, a Pay It 4ward nominee.

Lebane is a crossing guard who helps the children get their day started right with a smile, a compliment and an infectiously positive attitude. She’s dedicated to helping our community.

“That’s what makes me happy, coming to this job and being just with the kids, with the children, enjoying them,” said Lebane.

It caught the notice of Manzano Mesa Elementary School parent, Azure.

“She’s just really a bright light,” said Azure, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Azure decided it was time Lebane got a little recognition for her work.

“She’s the lifesaver for the kids. She keeps them safe,” said Azure. “She brightens everybody’s day. Everybody she encounters that walks past her.”

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

