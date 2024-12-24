Pay It 4ward: Fitness instructor thanked for helping seniors

Tonight's Pay It 4wad helps a senior who's inspiring others to get active, and showing them how to have fun while they do it.

It takes discipline to keep a consistent workout routine. But when you have Sam Caldwell as a trainer, it’s a little easier to show up.

“Well, he’s really likeable, that’s number one. He’s really upbeat, he’s really positive,” said Mara Kerkez, who leads the Gentle Aerobics Class at Manzano Multigenerational Center.

Through the sweat and fatigue, there’s a little fun sprinkled in.

“Like everyday we come into class he’ll get all excited and will say ‘Does anyone know what day it’s today?’ People will go ‘It’s Wednesday or Monday,’ and he’ll go, ‘No, it’s National Sauerkraut Day, or it’s National Levi Strauss Day.’ He’s really fun that way,” said Kerkez.

The class draws in about 50 seniors three days a week.

“They really need this class as you know as we age we develop all kinds of joint problems, all kinds of maladies that come along,” said Kerkez.

It keeps them in physical and mental shape as they build muscles and community.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

