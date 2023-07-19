Pay it 4ward Hotline: Help the family of fallen officer Anthony Ferguson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local nonprofit Ten-82 is coming together at the KOB 4 studio for a Pay it 4ward hotline to help raise money for the family of fallen Officer Anthony Ferguson who died after being shot in the line of duty.

Watch KOB 4 on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. for the numbers to call and donate – all donations will go to benefit Ferguson’s family.

Services to honor Ferguson will be held July 20 at 2 p.m. at the Tays Special Events Center in Alamogordo, where he will be laid to rest.