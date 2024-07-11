Pay it 4ward Hotline: Sophia’s Foundation for Autism

KOB is partnering with Sophia’s Foundation for Autism Wednesday, July 17th to help them raise funds to help New Mexican children with autism.

Sophia’s Foundation for Autism was established in 2013 to increase public awareness of autism recognize deserving teachers and to provide necessary technology for Autistic classrooms.

The foundation also helped establish The Symphony for Autism, provides scholarships for UNM Education graduates focused on teaching in the autism field, and provides ongoing support for career teachers in special education.

Watch KOB4 Wednesday July 17 from 5-7p for more information and ways to donate. You can also learn more about Sophia’s Foundation for Autism by visiting their website.