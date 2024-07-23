Pay It 4ward: Little league staff honored for helping shape players’ lives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rain or shine, the New Mexico Bolts softball team loves to play. They practice at Westgate Little League fields in southwest Albuquerque.

But lightning is where coach David Morales and his wife Erika draw the line.

“We want to give back, we just like being part of the community still and helping out you know it’s for the kids,” said David and Erika.

That’s just one of the reasons Chamar Valdez nominated the duo for our Pay It 4ward award.

“Once you sign up for the Westgate Little League you become their family, and they’ve done so much not only for the community but our youth,” said Valdez.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

