Pay it 4ward: Los Lunas teacher thanked for commitment to helping students

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – High schoolers across New Mexico face challenges every day, but some in Los Lunas carry burdens heavier than most.

“We had kids walking to school with shoes that had no sole and no shoelaces, kids with no winter jackets,” said Clair Toledo, principle of Century High School.

Toledo says some of her students are experiencing homelessness, hunger, and addiction.

But, with a teacher like Ms. Karney, they know someone is always in their corner. Just ask the students in her service learning class.

“I think she’s like the most kindest person I’ve ever met and the most caring,” said Dominic Jojala, a student.

“She helps us inspires us to be a better person every day,” said Andre Wasson, another student.

This year, Toledo challenged the class to create something to help their school.

With Ms. Karney’s support, they went above and beyond by transforming a room full of junk into a place where students can shop their worries away.

“They don’t have to worry about do they have a meal at home on the weekend? Do they need to like use gas money to get to school or do they need a sweatshirt? We can provide them a sweatshirt now, and they can use that same money to get to school,” said Toledo.

Toledo says eliminating that stress means more of them are showing up.

“Our attendance is increasing because students have access to free clothes, food, hygiene products they need and that’s a motivator to come to school,” said Toledo.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

