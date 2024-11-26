Pay It 4ward: Man recognized for helping readers find their favorite story

Whether you speed read your way through the latest bestseller or take your time with a stack of classics, there is a man in our community who is helping readers of all kinds find their next favorite story.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Whether you speed read your way through the latest bestseller or take your time with a stack of classics, there is a man in our community who is helping readers of all kinds find their next favorite story.

He’s bringing Little Libraries to neighborhoods across our state, but these aren’t your typical book boxes. For some kids in northeast Albuquerque, theirs has been the highlight of their year.

“‘What do you love in your community? What’s your favorite thing this year?’ Something like that. And the kids were saying things like McDonald’s cause we got McDonald’s on the corner. But then some of them said the little library,” said Eileen Jessen, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

And not just any little library. The one across the street is repping their school mascot – the Hawthorne dragon.

“He came and actually set up a table at one of our events and actually asked the kids what they wanted,” said Jessen.

It looks more like a piece of art than a box of books. Jessen says that’s how you know Tim West created it.

His creations tell a story, just like the books inside of them.

“I mean, amazing. He creates the whole thing, designs it, puts it in the ground for you and everything,” Jessen said.

West has built more than 60 little libraries, committing his time and energy to increase access to books for readers of all ages. That’s why Jessen introduced him to KOB 4.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

