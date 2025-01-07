Pay It 4ward: Man thanked for helping feed people in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It takes a lot of work to plan meals for just a few people, let alone thousands across New Mexico.

“It’s not just people in need of food it’s anybody that can actually use our services, but the people that absolutely need our services, we’re glad we can come and do something for them,” said Gabe Zamora.

One of the organizations known for meeting that challenge is Meals on Wheels New Mexico.

Chances are you know the name, but you might not know one of the key members behind the scenes, chief strategy officer Dennis Plummer.

“My characteristics that I admire in him is just his ability to try to do more. He’s always trying to do more,” Zamora said.

He’s part of an effort to coordinate one million deliveries over just a five years span here in New Mexico, providing food, but often something more, too.

“People definitely have the need for more food and more outreach as far as things like checkups, as far as home visits, and sometimes just friendship,” said Zamora.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

