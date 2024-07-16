Pay It 4ward: Santa Fe custodian thanked for going above and beyond

Santa Fe is full of centuries-old wonders and places that illuminate the history of our state. But it's also got its modern marvels as well.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe is full of centuries-old wonders and places that illuminate the history of our state. But it’s also got its modern marvels as well.

One of those is a massive local community center that would rival those of much larger cities. It’s also virtually spotless, thanks in large part to the effort of their dedicated custodian.

Tonight’s Pay It 4ward is to help a quiet man whose work speaks volumes.

“Well, for a relatively small town like Santa Fe, the Genoveva Chavez Community Center is a phenomenon,” said Peter Glankoff, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Glankoff spends a lot of time at the Chavez Center in Santa Fe.

“It’s enormous. It’s modern. It’s got everything you could want,” said Glankoff.

But that means the job of cleaning it is enormous, too. But step by step, the staff here is on top of it all, including Victor Lara.

Lara is originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, and he’s spent more than a decade here at the center keeping everything squeaky clean.

“People just take it for granted. Since I encounter it and see how he works and see how methodical he is and reliable and loyal, it really moves me to point him out,” said Lara.

You may hear him working, but as a man of few words, he lets his work do most of the talking for him.

“I’ve never spoken to him. I just nod to him when I see him, you know, he nods back. No word are spoken. So I think it’ll make a nice connection for him and me,” said Lara.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward with $400.

