Pay It 4ward: Special education teacher recognized for dedication to students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – In one of the back hallways at McKinley Middle School in northeast Albuquerque, Jan Shearer is teaching and inspiring future superheroes.

“Very caring, very nurturing to the students, almost like a second mother to them, I would say. She’s just on top of her game every day,” said Quinn Smith, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Smith is a fellow special education teacher, and noticed Ms. Shearer’s dedication.

Shearer teaches math and reading but also skills for everyday life from gardening to playing games with others.

“I’ve had parents calling to me crying because their child has read to them for the first time ever,” said Shearer.

“She helps them with life skills, career skills, academics, cooking, different activities. She takes them on a lot of field trips,” said Smith.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

