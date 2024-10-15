Pay It 4ward: Volunteer coordinator thanked for giving people a second chance in life

Pete's Place is a shelter in Santa Fe with spots for over 100 people at night and plenty to do during the day.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Sometimes in life, we decide to start a new journey. Often, that includes beginning a new career.

For one woman living in Santa Fe, that second career came in the form of giving people a second chance in life, and the opportunity to get back on their feet.

Her new start came when, one day, she happened to walk in the right door at the right time.

“When I get here, she’s already working. She’s already setting everything up. I mean, she’s like, just getting the place moving already,” said Benjamin Medina, a Pay It 4ward nominator.

Medina helps with a lot of that work but takes his inspiration from volunteer coordinator, Sue Carr.

“She’s everything I could think of that’s good,” said Medina.

People often arrive with very little, but leave with essentials like food or clothing. Their life begins anew, thanks in part to Carr.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

