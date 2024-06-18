Pay it 4ward: Volunteer honors family’s dedication to therapeutic horse riding camp

Caring for horses is a full-time job that Twuana and Mike Raupp take seriously. It is why Beverly Guitierrez wanted to Pay it 4ward to them.

Caring for horses is a full-time job and it's one Twuana and Mike Raupp take very seriously.

They’ve been running the local nonprofit Loving Thunder for 16 years now. Loving Thunder provides therapeutic riding for kids with or without mental and physical disabilities, veterans with PTSD and Indigenous people. They don’t turn anyone away.

“They’re such hard workers. It’s hard for them to even have a day off, you know? So when they have a day off, it’s probably once or twice a year,” nominator Beverly Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez joined the team in 2022. The Raupps’ dedication to the cause impressed her right away.

“I just love working there. I love seeing their passion. And that makes me passionate about loving thunder, and seeing them work,” Gutierrez said.

The ranch is settled in a peaceful spot with an unbeatable view of the Sandia Mountains. We knew they’d be there for the big surprise.

