Pay It 4ward: Woman honored for providing support to children with diabetes

SANTA FE, N.M. – A local woman manages to work for the state, raise a family, and run a nonprofit that makes life easier for children with type 1 diabetes.

KOB 4 caught up with her in Santa Fe for this week’s Pay It 4ward.

Katie Laseck doesn’t have a lot of spare time. By day, she’s a financial benefits coordinator for the state, working in an office in Santa Fe with very supportive co-workers.

But that’s not the only reason she was nominated for Pay It 4ward.

“I nominated Katie because she’s the founder of Pumped NM,” said John Pederson, a Pay It 4ward nominator. “You know, her story is a fairly personal one. It started with her son being diagnosed with type I diabetes.”

When her son, Liam, learned he had type 1 diabetes, they went to get a device that can make life easier. It’s an insulin pump, but they don’t come cheap.

“And she found that when he was prescribed an insulin pump that she went to go and pick this up and found that she had an almost $4,000 out-of-pocket cost,” said Pederson.

Pederson works on the board of Pumped NM, which helps families who otherwise couldn’t afford it, get these critical devices.

So it was time to Pay It 4ward.

