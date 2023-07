ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A lot of people were outside enjoying the extended holiday weekend.

On Sunday, we saw many out at Elephant Butte. People were in the water, on jet skis, and spending time with family.

Many spent time in and along the Rio Grande, and in Albuquerque’s many parks and walking paths.

KOB 4 spoke with some people who were out in the metro, and trying to stay cool.

Watch the video above for more.