Perseid meteor shower to begin peak: What to know in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may want to stay up a little later Saturday night because of the Perseid meteor shower that will be entering its peak.

There is a possibility to see up to 100 meteors per hour overnight. The best time is from midnight, or when the moon sets, until dawn. The moon will set just after 11 p.m., at least in Albuquerque.

The best place to see this is outside of the metro area or anywhere that is dark.

Light isn’t the only thing you’ll have to think about. Cloud cover could be an issues for some people in central and northern New Mexico. A mix of clouds and clear skies is possible.

Southern New Mexico, you will likely have the best viewing without cloud cover.

If you miss it early Sunday morning, the peak will last through early Tuesday morning.