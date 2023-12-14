PHOTOS: Winter storm brings snow to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO — A winter storm has left New Mexico covered in the snow.

The big winner for snowfall is Eagle Nest. According to Connie Schramm, they received 19 inches of snow, leading to some headaches but also some beautiful scenery:

Credit: Connie Schramm

According to the folks out in Edgewood, they received just under five inches of snow, leaving these snow and ice-filled landscapes:

Credit: Michelle Chavez Credit: Gwen Dunaj Credit: Gwen Dunaj

The East Mountains received a healthy amount of snow, canceling in-person classes Thursday. In Paa-ko, Craig captured this:

One gnome didn’t mind the snow:

Credit: Lou J

In the Albuquerque metro and surrounding area, there wasn’t as much as snow and ice:

