Special Shapes fly again at Balloon Fiesta on Day 7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The call has come down and the balloons will be going up as the green flag is out.

Friday at Balloon Fiesta Park will kick off with the Special Shapes Rodeo at 7 a.m., with the Fiestas de Los Globitos remote control balloons exhibition going from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Then, in the evening, the Team Fastrax skydiving unit will perform two shows, at 5 and 7:30 p.m., with the main event – the Special Shapes Glowdeo – happening at 6 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park

The night will end with the Aerial Light Show at 7:45 p.m. and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show at 8 p.m.

After Friday’s morning and evening sessions, only three sessions remain in the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Saturday morning, Saturday night and Sunday morning.

