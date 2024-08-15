PNM announces new rate program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM is rolling out a rate program that they say will help customers lower their electric bills if they opt in.

The “Time-of-Day” rate program offers higher rates during peak hours – Monday-Friday from 5-8 p.m. – but lower rates during all other hours of the week. A spokesperson said it could help customers save hundreds of dollars each year.

The program is entirely voluntary. If you sign up, here at this link, you’ll receive a new meter that PNM will install. The meter will allow you to see your energy usage on an activity map.

PNM also recommends these steps you can take to shift your energy use away from peak hours:

Using washing machines and dishwashers during off-peak hours

Pre-heating or cooling your home outside of on-peak hours

Setting the thermostat for your air conditioner at a higher temperature when running

Turning off all but essential lighting

To learn more bout the Time-of-Day program, click here.