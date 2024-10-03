PNM to host third annual electric car show this weekend

If you're looking for something non-Balloon Fiesta to do this weekend, PNM has just the event to charge up your plans.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM is hosting its third annual electric car show this weekend on the Santa Fe Plaza and you can show off your ride in it.

The car show is Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the plaza. PNM will showcase various electric vehicles and have industry experts on-hand to answer questions.

You can sign up to attend or show off your EV at this link.

The car show will also highlight the PNM Transportation Electrification Program offering up to $4,000 toward the purchase of an EV for income-qualified customers, available at certain New Mexico car dealerships. Applications open Oct. 31 for that. Anyone eligible for the program can also get rebates to support the purchase and installation of an EV charger at their home.

Here are the eligibility requirements for this rebate:

Have an active, residential PNM electric account

Purchase or lease an electric vehicle from a participating dealership Private vehicle sales are not eligible for rebates

Purchase or lease a new or used electric vehicle with a total invoiced purchase price of no more than $55,000

Self-certify as income-qualified

