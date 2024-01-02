PNM’s proposed merger with Avangrid falls through

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials said Tuesday that Avangrid is terminating its merger agreement with PNM Resources.

Since the companies first announced the $8 billion merger agreement in October 2020, it has faced scrutiny from state regulators.

In December 2021, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission voted to reject the merger. The PRC cited concerns over whether the merger would go far enough to provide benefits to its customers or support economic development in the state.

PNM swiftly filed a notice of appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court in January 2022. While awaiting a state high court decision, the companies extended the terms of the agreement twice.

When a decision still hadn’t been made at the end of 2023, PNM said Avangrid terminated the agreement.

PNM claims the merger could’ve led to “over $300 million” for New Mexico with customer rate credits, economic development funds and programs for bill affordability and forgiveness and job training.

