Police arrest fourth suspect with ties to murder of Jada Gonzales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police arrested Julian Prieb for his alleged role in the shooting death of Jada Gonzales at a house party last year.

Investigators say they tracked Prieb’s phone data and movement that night in December. They claim he’s connected to the same group that got kicked out of a house party in northwest Albuquerque.

Shortly after, police say that the group shot at the house where Gonzales was inside.

Then, on Friday, police tracked Prieb down to 57th and Ouray and arrested him.

For now, Prieb is only charged with conspiracy to commit murder because police say he was in the car with the shooters.

Three other teens — Cruz Medina, Jesse Parra, and Isaiah Espinosa — are facing murder charges.

