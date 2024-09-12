Police arrest man accused of attempted kidnapping at Home Depot

The man is accused of following the victim through the store in Hobbs, exposing himself to her and dragging her across the parking lot before bystanders came to help.

HOBBS, N.M. — A man is in jail after allegedly trying to kidnap a woman at the Home Depot on West Joe Harvey Boulevard in Hobbs.

Police say shoppers spotted 41-year-old Bunran Chhay dragging a woman across the parking lot. They told police they ran to help out after hearing the woman screaming.

Chhay allegedly ran away but officers later arrested him at a nearby hotel room.

According to police, Chhay followed the victim around the store and into the parking lot where he exposed himself and grabbed her.

Chhay is facing indecent exposure and felony kidnapping charges. Police say this is a good reminder to keep an eye on your surroundings at all times.

If you have any information regarding this incident, report it to dispatch at 575-397-9265. You can also contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or message the Hobbs Police Department on Facebook.