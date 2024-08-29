Police arrest man accused of trying to sexually assault teens near high school

A Santa Fe man is behind bars after police say he tried to sexually assault two teenagers outside Capital High School.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe man is behind bars after police say he tried to sexually assault two teenagers outside Capital High School.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Alvaro Luna Huereca on Tuesday. According to police, he admitted to two incidents that allegedly happened just this month.

On August 16, Huereca allegedly attacked a teenager and tried sexually assaulting her outside the high school on August 16. But he reportedly left after the teen started screaming for help.

Four days later, a second teen said that a man ran up to her from behind, grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth. She said it happened while she was walking home from the same high school.

Huereca faces six counts of criminal sexual contact and one charge of false imprisonment.

If you have any additional information, call Detective Adrianne Lujan at 505-955-5425.