Police arrest multiple pro-Palestinian protesters at UNM duck pond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested multiple pro-Palestinian protesters Wednesday morning at the duck pond on campus at UNM.

Authorities reportedly arrested at least four people. New Mexico State Police were seen with riot gear after moving in and tearing down encampments.

UNM officials asked protesters to leave the duck pond by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Protesters instead ramped up their efforts, continuing into Wednesday morning.

UNM President Garnett S. Stokes sent an email Tuesday afternoon to all Lobos. She stated that while the university supports peaceful protests, the encampments violated several school policies.

Stokes outlined the following safety concerns:

To date, we have been tolerant of several significant policy violations at the UNM Duck Pond. While we recognize and respect the right to protest and the expression of diverse viewpoints, the encampment at the Duck Pond has posed several critical concerns, including:

KOB 4 has a crew at the duck pond. We will update this as we continue to learn more.