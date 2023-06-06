Police continue search for murder suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The manhunt continues for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Police said 20-year-old Julius Falero shot and killed 19-year-old Jazmin Lerma at a home near 4th and San Clemente Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to the home around 7:30 a.m. because Falero was holding his ex-girlfriend against her will.

Upon arrival, officers said they heard gunshots and began to retreat before going into the home. When officers went inside, they found Lerma shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Falero fled the area on foot.

Police said Falero was last seen in the North Valley area. They said he has a violent history, so if you see him do not approach him and just call 911.