Police investigate 3 homicides overnight in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating three homicides that they say happened overnight in and around the area of downtown Albuquerque.

Around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, detectives responded to a reported fatal shooting at Second and Gold. They found a man shot and killed when they arrived.

Then, around a half hour later, at 2:05 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in an alley near Sixth and Copper. According to police, someone in a van took a victim from the scene.

Later on, officers learned a man showed up with stab wounds at an urgent care center on the West Side. They pronounced the man dead there and determined they were the victim in the downtown stabbing.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting that police say happened in the 1100 block of Fourth Street Southwest. They found a man dead there with an apparent gunshot wound. A bullet reportedly also grazed a woman who medics to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating all three of these scenes.