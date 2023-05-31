Police investigate dead body found in Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue and other metro agencies were busy with rescue calls along the river this Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday afternoon, a 30-year-old male was found floating in the Rio Grande River near the Rio Bravo bridge.

“All crews were patrolling the river all weekend due to the amount of people that were out recreating on the river. Crews were on patrol down the Rio Bravo Bridge just down after 5, spotted a body floating in the river,” said AFR Public Information Officer Lt. Jason Fejer.

Waders in hand and safety vests on deck, Albuquerque fire rescue headed south of the bridge alongside other metro agencies.

“They did state that the condition of the body appeared that it had been in the water for some time. It is unknown how long that is, but when crews did spot the body in the water no aid was rendered, the person was obviously deceased,” said Fejer.

AFR says they know it was a male in his 30s, but it’s too early to tell what the cause of death was.

“From the reports that I got there was no signs that the person was recreating, or a kayaker. There was no sort of outdoor gear from what I understand, it was just boxer shorts and a T-shirt,” Fejer said.

They also don’t know what entry point he used to get in the river, or what he was doing.

“There is no indication who is going to take it over as far as violent crimes call out, or if it is a homicide investigation at this point. It is too early to tell,” said Fejer.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is taking over this case. They have not identified who was found in the river or tied it to any missing person reports.