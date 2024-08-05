Police investigate deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that police say happened early Monday morning in southeast Albuquerque.

Officers were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a home in the 500 block of Ortiz Drive, near San Mateo and Zuni. When they arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds.

Medics took that person to the hospital where they later died.

No further details are available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

