Police investigate ‘disturbing’ assault of Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Videos circulating on social media show the brutal attack of a teenage girl in Albuquerque. APD has confirmed detectives are looking into that attack.

APD officers initially responded to a report of a missing teen Sunday. A teen reportedly left a home in the Northeast Heights with a friend and other teens.

“The two friends were separated and one was taken to a park and severely beaten,” Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman, said in a release.

According to police, someone took the victim back to the home in the Northeast Heights. The teen who was reported missing was dropped off in the Southeast Heights.

Detectives found several social media posts about the beating, and some posts that identify possible attackers.

If you have any information about this case or evidence, call police at 505-242-COPS.