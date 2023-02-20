Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

According to APD, officers were called out around 11 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex near Aspen and Carlisle for reports of a disturbance. When police arrived on scene, they found a person dead.

Police said they detained at least one person. Information is limited at this time.

APD also launched a homicide investigation at an apartment complex on Montgomery Sunday.

