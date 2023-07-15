Police investigate how teen got ahold of gun used in park shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two teenagers are facing charges after police say one was shot and the other was stabbed at a busy northeast Albuquerque park earlier this week.

Investigators are still trying to figure out where the gun used in Wednesday night’s shooting came from.

In New Mexico, there’s a new law focusing on parents or guardians who might be negligent in storing their guns. Bennie’s Law was named after the boy killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque.

The newly-enacted law says if an adult negligently sores their gun in a way their kids can get to it – and the child shoots or kills someone – the adult is guilty of a fourth-degree felony.

“If it is determined that this gun was, came in the possession of this juvenile by the negligence of an adult, we will hold that adult absolutely and fully accountable under the law,” said Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County district attorney.

Instead, if the gun was stolen or bought on social media, Bennie’s Law cannot be used.

“If somebody’s using a stolen gun or something along those lines, and we cannot establish that, that it was not as the result of an adult, making it negligently accessible for the juvenile, then those aren’t cases that we’re looking to prosecute the adult for,” Bregman said.

At this time, Bennie’s Law has not been used yet.