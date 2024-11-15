Police investigate shooting death of man dropped off at UNMH

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at UNM Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 10 a.m., Albuquerque police officers learned that someone dropped a man off at UNMH. That man had a gunshot wound that he later died as a result of.

Police said they’re investigating a possible scene at the Loma Verde Motel. That is near Central and Louisiana, about five miles east of UNMH.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.