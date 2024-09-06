Police investigates 2 fatal crashes in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened between Thursday night and early Friday morning in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded to a crash that reportedly happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday at Trumbull and San Pablo. An investigation found two people were reportedly walking in the road on Trumbull near Grove when witnesses said a dark-colored vehicle was speeding west on Trumbull.

One of the two people were able to jump out of the way. However, the other person wasn’t. The vehicle hit her, resulting in serious injuries that she died from at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle also didn’t stop, according to APD.

Then, around 4 a.m. Friday, APD officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a pole and caught fire near Juan Tabo and Montgomery. One person was found dead in the vehicle while medics took their passenger to the hospital.

APD is investigating both of these crashes.