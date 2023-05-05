Police investigating Clovis house fire as potential homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. — Authorities are looking into a house fire in Clovis that killed two children.

Officers were dispatched to the home on Axtell Street Wednesday morning. They were notified of two children inside the home but were unable to get inside due to the heavy smoke and fire.

The Clovis Fire Department reportedly extinguished the fire within minutes. They found two children dead in a bedroom.

The Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit, Clovis Police Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office have started a joint investigation into the fire.

“The results of the initial investigation are that the fire was not caused by any of the large appliances in or near the area of the fire,” Capt. Robbie Telles wrote in a release. “This fire is now being investigated as a potential homicide, due to the death of the two minor children, and ruling out the appliances in the immediate area. It is unknown if the human cause for this fire is intentional or a result of neglect or an accident.”

Anyone with information about this house fire is asked to call Clovis Police at 575-769-1921 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Clovis Police Department’s Tip411.