Police provide update on APS bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have identified the driver who crashed an APS school bus with students on board Thursday morning.

Police said the bus, carrying special education students, crashed into parked cars on the way to McKinley Middle School. Luckily, no one was hurt.

On Saturday, police said the bus driver was 27-year-old Ivan Urrutia. At the time, an APS spokesperson said the driver was a substitute who wasn’t familiar with the route, and overcorrected on a turn.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, APD said the driver admitted he was tired from working two jobs and caused the crash.

Urrutia was pulled over earlier this year for driving without headlines, and in 2016 he got a speeding ticket.