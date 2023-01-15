Police release body camera video of deadly shooting in Roswell

*The video above and details below may be disturbing.*

ROSWELL, N.M. – For the first time we’re seeing newly-released body camera video of Roswell police shooting and killing a man during a confrontation.

Body camera video the police department released shows two officers firing, shooting and killing a man with a knife.

Police say the man was 20-year-old Nikolas Acosta.

On Jan. 6 around 5:20 p.m., they were called out to a domestic disturbance that they believe he was a part of on south Michigan Avenue.

Video shows two officers with weapons drawn, and Acosta holding a long knife.

Officer: “Stop bro I’m not playing.”

Man: “I’m not playing either.”

Eight times police say “stop” or “back up.”

Officer: “Back up bro, put that knife down.”

And six times they ask to see his hands, or for him to put the knife down.

Officer: “Put the knife down!”

He does not appear to drop the knife and 33 seconds after the first words from officers, they fire.

Officer: “I’m telling you, do not f****** come toward me.”

Man: “You want to go home knowing you killed a 20 year old?”

Officer: “Back up. Stop bro.”

In the video, officers fire at least seven times.

Police say Acosta died at the hospital.

Roswell police say the two officers are on standard administrative leave, and the multi-agency investigation is ongoing.

Last month, a judge ruled that Acosta would need to pass a competency evaluation in a criminal case.

He faced charges for hitting family members, threatening nurses for violence at hospitals, and for other crimes like property damage.

Attorney’s representing the Acosta family sent the following statement in response: