Police search for suspect in stabbing, robbery on UNM campus
The stabbing happened overnight and the suspect is accused of also robbing the victim.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing and robbing someone near Johnson Field on the UNM campus overnight.
UNM officials sent a LoboAlert just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a man stabbed a person in the arm and robbed them near the field.
There is no word on the victim’s condition.
Police are now searching for that suspect. They gave this description:
- Native American man, age 30-45, with no shirt on
- Black baseball cap
- Black pants
- White shoes
They say the suspect took off south of the campus with the victim’s green backpack. If you see the suspect or have any information, call police.