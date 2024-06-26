Police search for suspect in stabbing, robbery on UNM campus

The stabbing happened overnight and the suspect is accused of also robbing the victim.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing and robbing someone near Johnson Field on the UNM campus overnight.

UNM officials sent a LoboAlert just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say a man stabbed a person in the arm and robbed them near the field.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Police are now searching for that suspect. They gave this description:

Native American man, age 30-45, with no shirt on

Black baseball cap

Black pants

White shoes

They say the suspect took off south of the campus with the victim’s green backpack. If you see the suspect or have any information, call police.