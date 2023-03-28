Police seek suspect vehicle in fatal shooting of motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in northwest Albuquerque earlier this month.
On March 18, police found a motorcycle rider shot and killed in a parking lot near Alameda and Corrales. The area is near the river and Cottonwood Mall.
Detectives say they’re looking for a mid-2000s, gray or white Ford extended cab pickup truck with a black headache rack.
They say the truck was involved in the suspected homicide. However, they didn’t specify further.
If you have any information regarding the truck, including a license plate number, contact the Albuquerque Police Department. You can contact APD Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online.
