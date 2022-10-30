Poll: Lujan Grisham approval rating at 50% ahead of midterms

The latest KOB 4/SurveyUSA poll shows the approval of some top Democrats is dropping again, slightly.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is now sitting right at a 50% approval rating. She’s seen a drop in net approval – it’s now 5% above her disapproval mark. Those numbers had been higher in mid-September and early October.

The latest results also show an increase in disapproval of the job President Joe Biden is doing – now 51% disapprove. Those numbers were closer three weeks ago, and last month more people approved of the job he was doing than disapproved.

Registered voters are still giving a mixed bag on rating their U.S. representative – 44% approve, and 40% disapprove.

SurveyUSA recently interviewed 1,000 New Mexico adults for this polling. On Sunday, KOB 4 will share the updated numbers in the New Mexico governor’s race after Sunday Night Football.