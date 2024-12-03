Pre-K teacher accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

A New Mexico pre-K teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

A judge ruled that Michael Kimball will be released until his trial but with a lot of restrictions.

Kimball is accused of making inappropriate contact with one of his students at the New Mexico Early Learning Academy in Tijeras in 2023.

He’ll gonna stay in jail until he can get fitted with an ankle monitor, and when he’s out, he is not allowed to be around any children.