Preview: Freedom Fourth at Balloon Fiesta Park

The City of Albuquerque is giving you an opportunity to sit back and relax this Fourth of July as they're hosting their Freedom Fourth festivities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of you will fire up the grill or those fireworks but if you’d rather have someone else put on the show, the City of Albuquerque is doing their part.

The Freedom Fourth celebration is 3-10 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Officials, like firefighters, want you to come and enjoy the fireworks instead of lighting off illegal fireworks. They’re going to have live music and food trucks too.

The gates open at 3 p.m. and there is a free park-and-ride from Coronado Mall or the Northwest Transit Center.

More details are in the video above and here.