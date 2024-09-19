Progress continues on major ABQ Sunport upgrades 

Construction has been nonstop at the Albuquerque International Sunport for the last year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Construction has been nonstop at the Albuquerque International Sunport for the last year.

The Dream of Flight renovation project is a massive overhaul of the airport, and a key piece is the food vendors.

Sunport officials have been working on the project since its creation. They say vendors will open in phases starting this fall after Balloon Fiesta.

“So those tenants come in they do their own capital build-outs that’s their investment dollars that go into that build-out, we provide them the shell,” said Manny Manriquez, Sunport Innovation and Commercial Development deputy director.

16 new vendors were announced this week, most are local favorites like Sadies and Laguna Burger.

Mayor Tim Keller says going local is a win-win.

“And it’s also economic development these are literally represent millions of millions of dollars that stay in our economy to local businesses and it also represents employment for those folk,” said Keller.

One favorite won’t be a part of the re-imagined Sunport.

“It’s regrettable that Santa Fe Brewing is not going to be in the program, but we have so many excellent local breweries here in New Mexico that were founded here,” said Manriquez.

It’s unclear what other local brewery will fill the key position that connects the two terminals.

Alcohol will only be allowed in the food hall and concourse. Drinks can’t be taken into the public side of the terminal. The Sunport will give a wristband to those 21 and up. Folks can get a to-go cup for your drink, but you can’t take it on your flight.

The renovation will also bring the Sunport current with TSA security requirements.

For starters, TSA was moved for more efficiency, it was also expanded. All the HVAC and plumbing is getting modernized too. Common areas and the new food hall will also feature $5 million worth of local art.

On Wednesday, we asked if this is the last big renovation for a while.

“As far as large scale renovations, yes,” said Manriquez. “There are still going to be some other improvements, some other smaller renovation projects.”

Sunport reps expect this project to be completed by spring 2025.