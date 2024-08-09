Rail Runner train crashes into car in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. – A southbound Rail Runner train crashed into a car at the Los Lunas crossing Friday.

The crash happened right around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. At least one person was in the car and those were the only injuries reported.

26 people were on the train, but they are all OK.

Rail Runner reps say anyone heading south of Isleta Station should expect delays, and should expect to travel by bus Friday evening.

