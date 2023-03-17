Rain and snow push into southern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mountainous areas will soon be green but not for St. Patrick’s Day – instead, they’ll be white from the snowfall.

Areas in the northern mountains were under a winter storm warning earlier. Now, that snow is pushing south to places like Socorro and the Magdalena Mountains.

Rainfall will also push into places south of I-40. Temperatures around the state will mostly be in the 40s and 50s and northern New Mexico won’t really get out of the 30s.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares more in his full forecast in the video above.