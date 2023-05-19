Rain prompts flooding concerns in Mora County
MORA, N.M. — Flooding concerns continue Friday night in Mora County, as rain continues to fall.
People in the area of Guadalupita reported flooding Thursday. Those areas are along the burn scar from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico state history.
That charred wilderness is making this area more vulnerable to flooding.
Mora County emergency officials said people have reported flooding on their property, including washed-out driveways.
However, there are no reports of flooding damaging homes, and no injuries.
Click on the video above for the full story.
STORM WATCH:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- See reported closings and delays
- Check out the interactive radar
- Learn about latest road conditions
- Submit photos and videos