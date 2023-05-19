Rain prompts flooding concerns in Mora County

MORA, N.M. — Flooding concerns continue Friday night in Mora County, as rain continues to fall.

People in the area of Guadalupita reported flooding Thursday. Those areas are along the burn scar from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico state history.

That charred wilderness is making this area more vulnerable to flooding.

Mora County emergency officials said people have reported flooding on their property, including washed-out driveways.

However, there are no reports of flooding damaging homes, and no injuries.

STORM WATCH: