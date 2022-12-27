Kira Miner: Rain, snow coming to New Mexico this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday will be a beautiful day for much of New Mexico before rain and snow come in to change things up.

A winter storm warning is out for parts of northern New Mexico and other places will see precipitation. It’s going to last through the end of the week and into the weekend, to where places, like Albuquerque, could see some snow.

Kira Miner shares what we can expect in her full forecast, in the video above.

