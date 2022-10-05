Red flag cancels Day 5 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pilots will not get the chance to fly Wednesday as the red flag flew over Day 5 of Balloon Fiesta.

Pilots initially woke up and received the yellow flag for the third straight day but the red flag was displayed just before 8 a.m.

Officials reported a light, intermittent drizzle which prompted the yellow flag just before 6 a.m. The static display began at 6:45 a.m. after Dawn Patrol inflated and the pilot briefing concluded. Still, the yellow flag remained as officials are keeping an eye on rain showers and the cloud ceilings.